Water level drops below 100 feet in Mettur dam in Salem

Water level in Stanley Reservoir in Mettur dropped below the 100-feet mark on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 8 a.m., the level stood at 99.79 feet against the full reservoir level of 120 feet, while the storage was 64.56 tmc ft against the capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. The inflow was 1,537 cusecs and rainfall recorded in the area was 9.8 mm.

An official at the Water Resources Department said the dam attained its full capacity on July 30 and again on August 12, and consequent to the discharge of water for delta irrigation, the level has dropped in the last 60 days.

Meanwhile, water level in Bhavanisagar dam in Erode district stood at 90.01 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet. At 2 p.m., the inflow was 581 cusecs while the discharge was 2,300 cusecs in the Lower Bhavani Project canal, 800 cusecs in Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals, and 100 cusecs in River Bhavani for drinking water purpose. The storage was 21.56 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.