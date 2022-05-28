Water level drops at Mettur dam
The water level at Mettur dam dropped slightly to 117.82 ft on Saturday after inflow of water to the dam reduced.
According to officials at Public Works Department, at 8 a.m, the water level at the dam reduced to 117.82 ft from 118.11ft on Friday. The stored capacity of water at the dam was 90,035 mcft . The inflow reduced from 8,058 cusecs on Friday to 5,166 cusecs. The discharge from the dam into Cauvery was maintained at 10,000 cusecs.
