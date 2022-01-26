Water level drops at Mettur dam

Water level at the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur stood at 109.45 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 120 feet on Wednesday.

At 8 a.m., the inflow stood at 885 cusecs and the discharge was 8,000 cusecs into River Cauvery. The storage was 77.63 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) against the full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft.

Water level at the Bhavanisagar dam in Erode district stood at 98.85 feet against the FRL of 105 feet. At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam was 927 cusecs while the discharge was 800 cusecs into Arakkankottai and Thadappalli canals and 100 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose. The discharge into Lower Bhavani Project canal was stopped for irrigation.