ADVERTISEMENT

Water level crosses 96 feet at Bhavanisagar dam

Published - November 09, 2024 06:14 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The water level at the Bhavanisagar dam has crossed 96 feet as against the full reservoir level of 105 feet on Saturday. An official at the Water Resources Department said at 2 p.m., the water level stood at 96.06 feet while the inflow was 2,123 cusecs and the discharge was 2,100 cusecs in Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal. The storage stood at 25.75 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. The official added that rain in the catchment areas in the last week improved storage by five feet in the dam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Erode

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US