Water level crosses 96 feet at Bhavanisagar dam

Published - November 09, 2024 06:14 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The water level at the Bhavanisagar dam has crossed 96 feet as against the full reservoir level of 105 feet on Saturday. An official at the Water Resources Department said at 2 p.m., the water level stood at 96.06 feet while the inflow was 2,123 cusecs and the discharge was 2,100 cusecs in Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal. The storage stood at 25.75 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. The official added that rain in the catchment areas in the last week improved storage by five feet in the dam.

Published - November 09, 2024 06:14 pm IST

