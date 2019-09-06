Water level crosses 95 feet in Bhavani Sagar Reservoir

With increase in inflow, the water level in Bhavani Sagar Reservoir crossed 95 feet against its full reservoir level of 105 feet on Friday.
At 7 p.m., the inflow was 7,538 cusecs while the discharge was 850 cusecs in Arakankottai – Thadapalli canals, 500 cusecs in Kalingarayan Canal and 2,300 cusecs in Lower Bhavani Project canal. The water level stood at 95.36 feet while the storage was 25.250 tmc against the capacity of 32.800 tmc. Public Works Department officials said that the inflow continued to be steady at around 7,000 cusecs as rain continued in the catchment area.
