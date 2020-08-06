Water level crosses 93 ft. at Bhavani Sagar Dam

With the inflow continuing to be over 35,000 cusecs, water level at Bhavani Sagar Dam crossed 93 feet against the maximum reservoir level of 105 feet on Thursday.

At 6 p.m., the water level stood at 93.13 feet while the inflow was 35,344 cusecs. The storage was 23.681 tmc against the capacity of 32.800 tmc. The discharge was 400 cusecs in Arakankottai and Thadapalli canals and 500 cusecs in Kalingarayan canal.

PWD officials said about 17,000 cusecs continued to be discharged from Pilloor Reservoir into River Bhavani. Also, heavy rain in The Nilgiris brought more water to River Moyar that finally entered the dam. The water level had gone up by seven feet from 86.76 feet on August 4 to 93.13 feet on August 6, they added.