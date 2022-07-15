Water level crosses 93 feet at Bhavanisagar reservoir

July 15, 2022 17:39 IST

With the inflow remaining over 20,000 cusecs at the Bhavanisagar reservoir, the water level has crossed 93 feet as against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet here on Friday.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said that at 8 a.m., the water level stood at 93.10 feet that was 90.58 feet on Thursday morning. The discharge from Pilloor reservoir at Mettupalayam in Coimbatore continued to be 12,000 cusecs while the inflow at the Bhavanisagar reservoir stood at 20,449 cusecs. “Since rain continues in the catchment area and the discharge from Pilloor reservoir stood at 12,000 cusecs, water level will go up significantly,” an official said.

The storage was 23.66 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. Discharge stood at 1,005 cusecs, they added.

