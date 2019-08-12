Water level crosses 92 ft in Bhavani Sagar Reservoir

Water level in Bhavani Sagar Reservoir crossed 92 feet as against the full reservoir level of 105 feet here on Monday evening.

Inflow

At 6 p.m., the inflow was 7,805 cusecs and the discharge was 305 cusecs in River Bhavani and Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal. The storage was 22.884 tmcft, against the capacity of 32.800 tmcft.

Pilloor Reservoir

Public Works Department officials said that discharge from Pilloor Reservoir was reduced to 2,000 cusecs as there was no rain in the catchment . They added that in the absence of rains, the inflow could drop further in the coming days.

Meanwhile, farmers have started cultivation activities as the water released into Arakankottai – Thadapalli canals and Kalingarayan canal on Sunday has started reaching them.

Farmers are confident that the current storage level in the dam and possible rains in the coming days, would help them manage the harvesting by January next year.