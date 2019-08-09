Water level crosses 83 feet in Bhavani Sagar Reservoir

With the inflow consistent at over 35,000 cusecs in the past two days, the water level at Bhavani Sagar Reservoir has crossed 83 ft against the full reservoir level of 105 ft here on Friday evening.

At 4 p.m. on Friday, the inflow was 39,927 cusecs while the discharge was 205 cusecs, into River Bhavani and Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal.

The storage was 17.768 tmc against the capacity of 32.800 tmc.

Officials of the Public Works Department said the water level increased by over 20 feet in the past four days and continued to be on the rise as the discharge from Pilloor Reservoir at Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district was 36,480 cusecs.

Since heavy rain continued in the catchment of the reservoir, the water level would go up significantly in the next two days, they said.

The water level increased by over 10 feet in one day. At 4 p.m. on Thursday, the level was 73.52, and it rose to 83.77 feet at 4 p.m. on Friday.

The maximum inflow recorded at 6 a.m. on Friday was 1,01,038 cusecs followed by 82,427 cusecs at 1 a.m. the same day.

Officials said that if the inflow continued to be the same over the next three days, the water level would touch 105 ft, after which surplus water would be released into River Bhavani.