Water level crosses 75 feet at Bhavanisagar dam

November 15, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - ERODE

The water level at Bhavanisagar dam in Erode district has crossed 75 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet on Wednesday.

At 2 p.m., the level stood at 75.04 feet, while the inflow was 1,378 cusecs. The discharge was 1,800 cusecs into the Lower Bhavani Project canal. The storage was 13.19 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

The inflow into Stanley Reservoir at Mettur stood at 3,320 cusecs. Officials of the Water Resources Department said at 8 a.m.,the water level stood at 60.41 feet against the full reservoir level of 120 feet while the discharge into River Cauvery for drinking water purpose stood at 250 cusecs. The storage was 24.99 tmc ft against the full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft.