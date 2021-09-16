Water level crosses 50 ft in KRP reservoir

Krishnagiri

16 September 2021 00:07 IST

The water level in KRP reservoir reached 50.25 feet against its full reservoir level of 52 ft on Wednesday

At 8 a.m. Wednesday, the reservoir was holding 1.46 tmc of water.

According to an official source, about 80 cusecs is released through the left main canal and 85 cusecs through right main canal. The left and right spring channels carry six cusecs each.

The cumulative canal outflow from the dam is 177 cusecs.

The inflow into the river steadily increased from 47 ft to 50 ft over the past 10 days accentuated by the rains and forcing the Public Works Department to put precautions in place.

Earlier, as the water level crossed 47 ft, a flood alert was issued by the administration for those residing in low-lying areas along River Thenpennai, even as there is no outflow in the river. A flood alert was issued to five districts of Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram and Cuddalore to manage any potential outflow.