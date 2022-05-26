Water level crosses 118 feet in Mettur

Two days after water was discharged from the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur for delta irrigation, water level crossed 118 feet mark against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 120 feet here on Thursday.

At 8 a.m., the inflow stood at 8,464 cusecs and the discharge was 5,000 cusecs into River Cauvery. The water level stood at 118.09 feet while the storage was 90.455 tmc ft against the full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Rainfall recorded in the area was 3.60 mm.

Meanwhile, the water level at the Bhavanisagar dam in Erode district stood at 82.15 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet. At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam was 1,895 cusecs while the discharge was 500 cusecs into Arakankottai and Thadapalli canals, 150 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose and five cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal. The storage was 16.85 thousand million cubic feet (tmc) against the capacity of 32.80 tmc.