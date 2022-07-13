Water level crosses 105 feet at Mettur dam

Level may further go up by 2 to 3 feet during the day, say officials

The inflow at Mettur saw an increase from 95,515 cusecs at 8 p.m. on Tuesday to 98,208 cusecs on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Level may further go up by 2 to 3 feet during the day, say officials

With inflow continuing to increase at the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur, its water level crossed 105 feet as against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 120 feet on Wednesday.

Officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD) said that at 8 a.m., the water level stood at 105.81 feet. It was 100.44 feet on Tuesday morning. The water level increased by five feet in a day, from 100.44 feet at 8 a.m. on Tuesday to 102.10 feet at 4 p.m. and to 103.07 feet at 8 p.m. to the present level.

"We expect the level to go up by 2-3 feet during the day as the inflow into Biligundlu, the entry point in Dharmapuri district where River Cauvery enters Tamil Nadu, is at over one lakh cusecs,” an official added.

The inflow at Mettur saw an increase from 95,515 cusecs at 8 p.m. on Tuesday to 98,208 cusecs on Wednesday. It is expected to cross one lakh cusecs by afternoon after which it may drop as the discharge from dams in Karnataka has also reduced.

The storage was 72.57 tmc ft against the full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft while the discharge into the river for delta irrigation stood at 15,000 cusecs.

.