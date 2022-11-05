Water level crosses 103 feet at Bhavanisagar reservoir

The water level at Bhavanisagar reservoir crossed 103 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 2 p.m., the inflow was 4,319 cusecs, while the discharge was 200 cusecs in Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals. The water level stood at 103.29 feet while the storage was 31.37 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said that as per flood regulation, water would be stored to its full reservoir level and surplus water would be discharged if the level touches 105 feet.