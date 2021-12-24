Water level continues to be at 120 feet in Mettur Dam

Water level at Stanley Reservoir in Mettur continues to be at 120 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 120 feet on Friday.

At 8 a.m., the inflow stood at 4,953 cusecs while the discharge was 10,000 cusecs into River Cauvery and 600 cusecs into East-West canal. The storage was 93.47 tmcft against the total capacity of 93.47 tmcft.

Water level at Bhavanisagar dam in Erode district stood at 104.12 feet against the FRL of 105 feet. At 8 a.m., the inflow was 675 cusecs while the discharge was 2,300 cusecs into the Lower Bhavani Project canal, 500 cusecs into Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals and 100 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose. The storage was 32.06 tmcft against the full capacity of 32.80 tmcft.