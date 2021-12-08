Water level continues to be at 120 feet in Mettur dam

Salem

08 December 2021 23:33 IST

Water level at the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur dam continues to be maintained at 120.10 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 120 feet on Wednesday.

At 8 a.m., the entire inflow of 16,000 cusecs was discharged into River Cauvery while another 400 cusecs was discharged through East-West canal.

The storage was 93.47 tmcft against the capacity of 93.47 tmcft.

Water level at the Bhavanisagar dam in Erode district stood at 104.51 feet against the FRL of 105 feet.

At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam was 2,775 cusecs.

The discharge was 1,500 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project canal, 500 cusecs into Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals and 100 cusecs was released into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose.

The storage was 32.38 tmcft against the capacity of 32.80 tmcft.