Water level at Stanley Reservoir touches 115 ft

The water level at Stanley Reservoir touched 115ft on Monday against a total scale of 120ft.

According to officials, the water level at the dam was 115.30ft at 4 p.m on Monday. Water stored at the dam was 86,172 mcft and the dam received an inflow of 34,000 cusecs of water. The outflow from the dam was 10,000 cusecs to the river and 500 cusecs to East-West canal.

According to officials, the inflow at Biligundulu was 34,000 cusecs. The water level at the dam touched 100ft for the 65th time on August 13 and subsequently water was released from the dam for Samba cultivation.

Meanwhile, heavy rain lashed Salem on Sunday night and it continued till the early hours of Monday.