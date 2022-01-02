Salem/Erode

02 January 2022 17:36 IST

The water level at Mettur dam stood at 115.99ft on Sunday.

According to officials from Public Works Department, at 8 a.m, the stored capacity of water at the dam was 87,217 mcft. The dam received an inflow of 4,138 cusecs of water. Around 1,000 cusecs of water was discharged from the dam to River Cauvery and 600 cusecs of water was released into East-West canal.

At Bhavani Sagar dam, the water level stood at 102.63 ft against a total scale of 105ft at 8 a.m. The dam received an inflow of 685 cusecs of water. The discharge was 2,300 cusecs of water through Lower Bhavani canal, 500 cusecs through Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals and 100 cusecs of water was released into River Bhavani for drinking water purposes.

