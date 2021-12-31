Salem

31 December 2021 19:28 IST

The water level at Mettur dam was 115.95ft against a total scale of 120ft on Friday.

According to officials from the Public Works Department, at 8 a.m on Friday, the water level at the dam was 115.95ft and the dam had stored capacity of 87,156 mcft. The inflow was reduced from 4,098 cusecs on Thursday to 3,843 cusecs on Friday. The outflow was increased to 10,000 cusecs from Thursday evening owing to demand from delta region. About 600 cusecs was released through East-West canal.

At Bhavani Sagar dam, the water level was 102.93ft against a total scale of 105ft. The dam received an inflow of 667 cusecs. The discharge was 2,300 cusecs through Lower Bhavani canal, 500 cusecs through Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals and 100 cusecs was released into River Bhavani for drinking water purposes.

