Water level at Mettur dam

26 December 2021 17:25 IST

The water level at the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur stood at 119.04 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 120 feet here on Sunday.

At 8 a.m., the inflow stood at 4,424 cusecs while the discharge was 15,000 cusecs into River Cauvery and 600 cusecs into East-West canal. The storage was 91.94 thousand million cubic feet (tmc) against the capacity of 93.47 tmc.

Meanwhile, the water level at the Bhavanisagar dam in Erode district stood at 103.72 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet. At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam was 698 cusecs while the discharge was 2,300 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal, 500 cusecs into Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals and 100 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose. The storage was 31.72 tmc against the capacity of 32.80 tmc.

