Water level at Mettur, Bhavanisagar dams

SALEM

29 August 2021 23:29 IST

The water level at Mettur dam stood at 67.23ft against the total scale of 120 ft here on Sunday.

According to officials from the Public Works Department, the stored capacity of water in the dam was 30,368 mcft and the dam received an inflow of 13,296 cusecs of water. The discharge from the dam to Cauvery river was 6,000 cusecs of water and discharge through East-West canal was maintained at 650 cusecs of water.

Advertising

Advertising

In Bhavanisagar dam, the water level remained at 101.9 ft against the maximum scale of 105 ft. The stored capacity of water in the dam was 30.06 tmc and the dam received an inflow of 603 cusecs of water. While 100 cusecs of water was discharged to the River Bhavani, 500 cusecs was discharged into Kalingarayan Canal.