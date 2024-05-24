ADVERTISEMENT

Water level at Erode Bhavanisagar dam increases by five feet in two days

Updated - May 24, 2024 04:45 pm IST

Published - May 24, 2024 04:44 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Bhavanisagar dam. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With increase in inflow, the water level had gone up by five feet in a day at Bhavanisagar dam here on Friday, May 24, 2024.

At 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the water level stood at 46.31 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet that increased to 51.70 feet at 2 p.m. on Friday. The storage also increased from 3.60 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft to 4.85 tmc ft during the same period. The inflow stood at 7,221 cusecs while the discharge was stopped in River Bhavani due to rain on Friday. 

Officials of the Water Resources Department said due to rain in catchment areas and discharge of water from Pilloor dam in Coimbatore, the inflow started to increase from Thursday morning and touched a maximum of 11,233 cusecs at 2 p.m. the same day.

