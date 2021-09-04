Water level at Bhavanisagar, Mettur dams

Water level at Bhavanisagar dam stood at 102 ft against a total scale of 105 ft on Saturday.

According to officials from Public Works Department, the storage at the dam was 30.31 tmcft and the dam received an inflow of 1,612 cusecs. A surplus of 1,187 cusecs was discharged into Bhavani river and 403 cusecs into Kalingarayan canal.

At Mettur dam, the water level was 69.39 ft against a total scale of 120ft. The storage was 32,180 tmcft and the dam received an inflow of 16,670 cusecs. About 5,000 cusecs was discharged from the dam into Cauvery river and 650 cusecs into East-West canal.