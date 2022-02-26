Water level at 93 feet in Bhavanisagar dam

The water level at the Bhavanisagar dam stood at 93.16 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet here on Saturday.

Water Resources Department officials said that at 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam was 281 cusecs while the discharge was 100 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose. Discharge into Lower Bhavani Project canal, Arakkankottai and Thadappalli canals and Kalingarayan Canal was stopped. The storage was 23.70 tmc against the capacity of 32.80 tmc.

Meanwhile, the water level at the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur stood at 106.90 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 120 feet. At 8 a.m., the inflow stood at 542 cusecs while the discharge was 1,500 cusecs into River Cauvery. The storage was 74.03 thousand million cubic feet (tmc) against the capacity of 93.47 tmc.