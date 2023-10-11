ADVERTISEMENT

Water level at 31.31 feet in Mettur dam

October 11, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

SALEM/ERODE Water level in Stanley Reservoir in Mettur stood at 31.31 feet against the full reservoir level of 120 feet here on Wednesday. 

At 8 a.m., the inflow stood at 2,520 cusecs, and the discharge into River Cauvery for drinking water purpose was 500 cusecs. The storage was 8.05 tmc ft against the full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. On Tuesday, the inflow was 163 cusecs. Rainfall recorded in the area was 5.40 mm.

Water level at 72 feet in Bhavanisagar dam 

The inflow into Bhavanisagar dam in Erode district stood at 1,458 cusecs. At 2 p.m., the water level stood at 68.65 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 ft. The storage was 10.39 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. The discharge was 2,300 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project canal, 500 cusecs into Kalingarayan Canal and 150 cusecs into River Bhavani.

