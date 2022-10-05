Water level at 118.71 feet in Mettur

The Hindu Bureau
October 05, 2022 17:40 IST

The water level at Stanley Reservoir in Mettur stood at 118.71 feet against the full reservoir level of 120 feet on Wednesday.

Water Resources Department (WRD) officials said that at 8 a.m. , the inflow was 15,961 cusecs and the discharge was 15,000 cusecs into River Cauvery and 900 cusecs into the East and West bank canals. The storage was 91.42 tmc as against the capacity of 93.47 tmc.

The inflow at the Bhavanisagar reservoir in Erode district stood at 893 cusecs while discharges were 2,300 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project canal and 400 cusecs into Kalingarayan Canal. The water level stood at 101.10 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet while the storage was 29.59 tmc against the capacity of 32.80 tmc.

