Water in Sadayampalayam tank up to the brim

ERODE

06 September 2021 23:47 IST

The recent rain led to the tank at Sadayampalayam in the Corporation limits getting filled to the brim, thus presenting a picturesque sight to people.

The tank is spread across seven acre and the civic body had carried out beautification works four years ago. Seepage from the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal and rainwater are the main sources of water to the tank and it fills to the brim from September to February every year. The recent rain brought copious inflow into the tank. Though water is yet to be released into LBP canal, the tank received rainwater in the past one week, according to the residents of Sadayampalayam.

The tank is located near the Outer Ring Road that connects Thindal and Kokkarayanpettai in Namakkal district. Since the ring road project was completed, flow of vehicles was high and the tank captured the attention of road users, said Raja, a resident. “Additional amenities will attract more people,” he added.

Farmers said the tank helped recharge open wells and borewells in over 10 km radius and water shortage would not be there in villages around the area during summer.