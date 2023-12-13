Water in Kalingarayan Canal unfit for farming, say farmers

December 13, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - ERODE

Farmers at Karungalpalayam in Erode on Wednesday alleged that water in Kalingarayan Canal had turned black due to significant increase in pollution level in the canal.

The 741-year-old canal runs for 91.10 km, irrigating 15,743 acres in the taluks of Erode, Modakkurichi and Kodumudi.

The farmers told presspersons that due to dumping of waste, discharge of effluents and sewage from households, the canal had lost its glory. As per the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) report released in 2019, about five MLD (million litres per day) of untreated sewage was discharged into the canal at Konavaikal every day.

The farmers alleged that textile processing units were discharging effluents into the canal during night hours. “The water is unfit for farming,” said Subramani, a farmer. He said the water quality had remained a concern for farmers for many years now, and he wanted the officials concerned to take action against the polluters.

Crops such as turmeric, banana and sugarcane are widely cultivated in the three taluks and water from the canal is the main source of irrigation. The farmers urged the authorities concerned to step up measures to stop dumping of garbage into the canal. They also sought stringent action against units discharging effluents into the canal.

