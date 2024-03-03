March 03, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Achankulam, one of the tanks in the Noyyal River system that supports a large number of avifauna and other lesser-known species, faces a threat from water hyacinths destroying the wetland’s ecosystem.

The invasive plant has completely occupied the south side of the waterbody, known as a gathering spot for large numbers of water birds, including rare migratory ones.

According to nature enthusiasts, the southern side of the tank, spread across 396 acres, has been a preferred spot for birds since there are no roads passing through the location and less disturbance in the form of vehicular movement. Bird watchers reach the spot through the tank bund. With water hyacinths occupying the spot, there is a dip in the number of birds.

Prasath Selvaraj, an independent researcher, said the spread of the water weed will result in the loss of diving birds like cormorants, pelicans and darters. “Even ducks will have difficulty due to the loss of foraging area,” he said.

There is already a huge decline in the number of shorebirds in Achankulam, which falls in Neelambur panchayat, after the authorities deepened the shore areas so that the tank can hold more water.

Mr. Selvaraj added that the invasion of the weed will discourage migratory birds from choosing the tank, which had rare visitors like Pectoral sandpiper and Sanderling, during their short visits to inland waterbodies.

S. Bhanumathi of Achankulam Padhukappu Sangam said water hyacinths had been removed several times from the tank. However, the weed keeps returning along with water from Irugur, an upstream tank in the Noyyal system.

A resident of the locality said water hyacinths occupied a small portion of the tank earlier and its spread will also pose a challenge to fishermen.

