August 28, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST

The civic body will commence clearing of water hyacinth in Singanallur Tank and carry out infrastructure work this week at a cost of ₹70 lakh.

The projectincludes establishing a park, and a stone inscription, said East Zone Assistant Commissioner S. Senthilkumaran.

The 285-acre Singanallur Tank was declared as ‘Urban Biodiversity Conservation Zone’ by the Corporation in 2017 and is protected by the Centre for Urban Biodiversity Conservation and Education (CUBE).

In 2015, the Corporation had de-weeded the tank at a cost of ₹30 lakh, and refurbished the boat house. The boat house, which has been inoperative due to the plant build-up, will begin services once the tank is de-weeded, Mr. Senthilkumaran said.

According to a fisherman of Kallimadai: “The tank’s environment has undergone a few positive changes, as thorns, plastics, and liquor bottles are not as abundant as before on its banks. A few ducks and other birds returned too.” The Corporation planned clearance works early in 2023 as well, official sources.

He claimed, “The fish yield has notably risen in the last three years, but still fell short of the 2015 levels. About 25 families here would collect 300 kgs per day each during peak season, Now, only I am left here, collecting a maximum of 150 kgs presently. The hyacinth clearance was briefly interrupted soon after it began roughly six months ago.”

The 40-year-old alleged, “The cleared hyacinths were placed alongside farmland borders by workers for drying purposes, so farmers can use them as manure.”

Sewage treatment plant (STP)

Mr. Senthilkumaran said the stormwater and sewage from Uppilipalayam, a Sanganoor channel close to the Uzhavar Sandhai on Trichy Road, areas around Trichy Road and Kallimadai are collected at the Singanallur tank.

The official said, “so, the plastic waste from the drains would get accumulated in the tank, even though there is a drain filter. This affects the lake’s biodiversity.”

“To address this, works to establish a 3 MLD STP close to the tank are under way using ₹4.5 crore funds sanctioned under Tamil Nadu State Finance Commission,” he told The Hindu.

The construction began in June, 2023 and operations are expected to begin next year, he said.

Open dumping

A lane passing between the Noyyal River channel and Singanallur tank, often faces waste issues, especially food waste from temple visitors. Additionally, single-use plastic and bottle waste from a nearby Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac) establishment even now damages the banks, the fisherman said. Zonal Sanitary Officer B. Paramasivam assured immediate removal of waste.

