Water hyacinth poses threat to Yercaud Lake

The pristine Yercaud Lake, one of the major tourist attractions at the hill station, is getting covered with water hyacinth and the residents want authorities to take necessary action at the earliest.
The Yercaud Lake is spread over 10 acres and has been the major attraction for tourists visiting the hill station. A visit to the hill station is considered incomplete without a boating trip in the lake.
However, the lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 disease has affected not just the livelihood of people dependent on tourism but also the maintenance of the lake.
If not for the lockdown, a huge crowd would be present during the summer months at the boat house handled by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation. The visitors do not miss the Anna Park here. The boat house and all other tourism activities in the hill station have remained closed since the first lockdown announced in March.
However, with lack of tourist activity, maintenance has been hit. J. John, a resident of Yercaud, said that water hyacinths are starting to spread over the lake and authorities should act immediately. Otherwise, it may become difficult to remove them. Residents here complained that though they have pointed out the issue to authorities, no action has been taken yet.
Officials from Tourism Department said that the boat house operators have been advised to conduct the cleaning works and it would start at the earliest.
