ADVERTISEMENT

Water harvesting works in Palacode villages inspected

April 13, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K. Shanthi inspected water harvesting and other agriculture schemes under implementation in Palacode block here on Thursday.

Inspections were carried out in Sekkodi and Booganahalli villages. Recharge ponds, Amrit Sarovar scheme implementation in watershed areas, a large check dam, enclosure for drying of millets are among the various works under way in the two villages.

Collector Shanthi inspected Amrit Sarovar project works, where saplings were planted around the pond.  She enquired about the utility of the enclosure for drying of millets.

Various works including recharge shafts, large checkdams, recharge ponds, desilting of lakes, and water bodies, are targeted towards enhancing water harvesting and management, according to the Collector.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In Palacodde, over 5,405 acres spread over seven villages is being improved under the watershed area development authority. The works are undertaken as a 5 year programme starting from 2021-22.

Under these project works, revolving funds are also issued to self-help groups, and training is provided to SHG members, the Collector said.  Similarly, landless beneficiaries are given livelihood inputs to provide sustainable incomes, according to the administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US