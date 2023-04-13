Water harvesting works in Palacode villages inspected

April 13, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

Collector K. Shanthi inspected water harvesting and other agriculture schemes under implementation in Palacode block here on Thursday.

Inspections were carried out in Sekkodi and Booganahalli villages. Recharge ponds, Amrit Sarovar scheme implementation in watershed areas, a large check dam, enclosure for drying of millets are among the various works under way in the two villages.

Collector Shanthi inspected Amrit Sarovar project works, where saplings were planted around the pond. She enquired about the utility of the enclosure for drying of millets.

Various works including recharge shafts, large checkdams, recharge ponds, desilting of lakes, and water bodies, are targeted towards enhancing water harvesting and management, according to the Collector.

In Palacodde, over 5,405 acres spread over seven villages is being improved under the watershed area development authority. The works are undertaken as a 5 year programme starting from 2021-22.

Under these project works, revolving funds are also issued to self-help groups, and training is provided to SHG members, the Collector said. Similarly, landless beneficiaries are given livelihood inputs to provide sustainable incomes, according to the administration.