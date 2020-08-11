Water from Thirumoorthy dam to be released soon: Minister

11 August 2020 21:06 IST

Water from Thirumoorthy dam in Tiruppur district will be released soon as per the directions of the State government, said Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan on Tuesday.

The Minister inspected the Amaravathi dam in Udumalpet Panchayat Union in the presence of District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan. Noting that the outflow of Amaravathi dam is at 1,440 cusecs, he requested the farmers from Tiruppur and Karur districts to use the water judiciously for agriculture, according to a press release.

Water level at Amaravathi dam reached 86.03 feet out of its total capacity of 90 feet on Tuesday, with an inflow of nearly 2,000 cusecs of water. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami ordered the release of water from Amaravathi dam from August 6.

Mr. Radhakrishnan also inaugurated various projects with a total worth of over ₹ 1.6 crore and provided cash assistance to 45 beneficiaries in Udumalpet Panchayat Union on Tuesday, the release said.