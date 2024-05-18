ADVERTISEMENT

Water flow issues of Trichy Road flyover in Coimbatore hit vehicle movement

Published - May 18, 2024 08:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Heavy rain that lashed Coimbatore city on Saturday evening brought to fore the water flow issues on Trichy road flyover.

ADVERTISEMENT

Motorists who used the service road beneath the flyover during the rains were hit by sheets of water falling from the flyover at several places.

“This is a peculiar problem. We have never faced such issues before. Rainwater usually flowed down from the flyover through the stormwater pipes. The expansion joints are filled with rubber strips. Large amount of dust and sand had accumulated in the joints and damaged the rubber strips,” an official of the State Highways Department said.

An official of the National Highways (NH) wing of the department said the dust was cleared and the rubber strips replaced on side of the flyover in the last couple of days and the same will be completed on the other side by Sunday evening.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

For the motorists, however, water flowing through the expansion joints posed risks as it affected visibility. Water falling from the flyover affected vehicle movement for those who drove on the service roads during the rains.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US