Water flow issues of Trichy Road flyover in Coimbatore hit vehicle movement

Heavy rain that lashed Coimbatore city on Saturday evening brought to fore the water flow issues on Trichy road flyover.

Motorists who used the service road beneath the flyover during the rains were hit by sheets of water falling from the flyover at several places.

“This is a peculiar problem. We have never faced such issues before. Rainwater usually flowed down from the flyover through the stormwater pipes. The expansion joints are filled with rubber strips. Large amount of dust and sand had accumulated in the joints and damaged the rubber strips,” an official of the State Highways Department said.

An official of the National Highways (NH) wing of the department said the dust was cleared and the rubber strips replaced on side of the flyover in the last couple of days and the same will be completed on the other side by Sunday evening.

For the motorists, however, water flowing through the expansion joints posed risks as it affected visibility. Water falling from the flyover affected vehicle movement for those who drove on the service roads during the rains.