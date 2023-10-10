ADVERTISEMENT

Water enters shops due to clogging of water channel at Perianaikenpalayam in Coimbatore

October 10, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Highway officials clearing blockages in a water channel at Perianaikenpalayam in Coimbatore district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Highways Department on Tuesday cleared the waste that had blocked the vents of pipelines at a water channel at Perianaikenpalayam in Coimbatore district.

With rain in and around Perianaikenpalayam for the last days, water overflowed from the channel on Monday evening and it entered some of the shops located in the basement of a building nearby. Sundar, one of the traders, said that when the flyover construction started, a pillar was raised in the water body and it blocked the flow of water. “We did not face such a problem all these years. We planned to stage a protest on Tuesday morning. But, the officials came and spoke to us and started clearing the vent of the pipes. They should have laid larger pipes,” he said.

An official of the Highways Department said, the water flow area had narrowed down due to garbage dumped into the water channel and the encroachments in the area. “We have placed three pipes and from Monday evening, we started clearing the waste. The vent is clear now. The pillar was raised at that point to give strength to the flyover that is under construction,” the official added.

