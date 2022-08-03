Water enters houses at Kodumudi in Erode district

The Padithurai at Bhavani Kooduthurai in Erode got submerged on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

August 03, 2022 18:08 IST

With inflow continue to be on the rise at Stanley Reservoir in Mettur, about 1.40 lakh cusecs of water is being discharged into River Cauvery on Wednesday.

At 4 p.m., the inflow continue to be at 1.41 lakh cusecs while the discharge is at 1.40 lakh cusecs. While 23,000 cusecs is discharged through the dam’s power house, 1.17 lakh cusecs is discharged through the 16-vent Ellis saddle of the reservoir. The water level stood at 120.120 feet against the full reservoir level of 120 feet while the storage was 93.662 tmc ft against the capacity of 93.470 tmc ft.

The district administration’s of Salem, Erode and Namakkal have issued flood alerts to people living along the banks of the river and in low-lying areas and asked them to move to safe locations. People were asked not to enter the river or take selfies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Water entered houses at Kodumudi in Erode district and 42 families comprising 165 members were moved to a marriage hall. Revenue officials are closely monitoring the river at Bhavani in Erode district and Karungalpalayam in Namakkal district where many houses are located in the vicinity of the river.

Control Room

People in flood prone areas in Namakkal district can call the Collectorate Control Room – 1077, Police Control Room – 100, Fire and Rescue Department – 101, Medical Emergency – 104 and Ambulance Assistance – 108. Also, people can call officials in Kumarapalayam block 97869 84577, Tiruchengodu block 94450 00545, Paramathi Velur block 94450 00546 and Mohanur block 99524 12755 for necessary help.