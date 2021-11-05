Water enters farmland after breach in Thadapalli sub-canal

Many farmers in the area have just begun planting paddy crop

A breach in Thadapalli sub-canal that carries water to Gugalur areas led to water entering over 300 acre of farmland where cultivation of paddy has begun and also in land that was prepared for cultivation, on Friday.

At present, water is being released from Kodiveri anicut into Thadapalli canal to irrigate 17,654 acre in Gobichettipalayam Taluk.

While many farmers have begun planting paddy crop in the main field, many have prepared their field and kept ready for planting.

Gobichettipalayam received 110 mm rainfall in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, leading to copious rainwater entering the canal at many places. This led to breach in the sub-canal at Thottipalayam after which water entered farmlands in the area.

Water entered over 100 acre in which paddy was just planted while water entered over 200 acre that were kept ready for planting.

MLA visits

Former AIADMK Minister and Gobichettipalayam MLA K.A. Sengottaiyan inspected the inundated farmlands and interacted with the farmers. He instructed the Public Works Department to immediately plug the breach and asked them to inspect the canal so that breach did not occur again.