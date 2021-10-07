Water discharged from Bhavanisagar dam

Erode

07 October 2021 00:07 IST

With water level in Bhavanisagar dam touching 102 feet against the maximum reservoir level of 105 feet, the entire inflow of 2,600 cusecs was discharged into River Bhavani here on Wednesday.

At 8 a.m. Wednesday, the dam’s water level stood at 102 feet. The storage was 30.31 tmc, against the capacity of 32.80 tmc. The inflow was 2,614 cusecs and the discharge was 2,300 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project canal and 300 cusecs into River Bhavani.

The water level in Stanley Reservoir stood at 75.63 feet, against the full reservoir level of 120 feet.

Officials of the Public Works Department said that at 8 a.m. the inflow was 12,118 cusecs and the discharge was 5,000 cusecs into River Cauvery and 600 cusecs into canal.

The storage was 37.74 tmc against the capacity of 93.50 tmc.