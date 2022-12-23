ADVERTISEMENT

Water discharged from Barur lake for irrigation

December 23, 2022 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Krishnagiri

M. Sabari

District Revenue officer S. Rajeshwari opening the shutters to release water from Barur lake in Krishnagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Water from Barur Lake was released for irrigation on Friday for the second crop season.

The Barur lake is situated in Pochampalli Taluk in Krishnagiri district. Farmers had requested the government to release water from the lake for the second crop season. Based on their request on Friday, the shutters of the lake were opened by District Revenue Officer S. Rajeshwari, and water was released through the east and west bank main canals.

According to the release, 70 cusecs of water would be released from December 23 to May 6, 2023, for 135 days. Agricultural lands in Barur, Arasampatti, Pendrahalli, Kizhkuppam, Kottapatti, Jingalkathirampatti, and Thathampatti would benefit.

A total of 2,397.42 acres of land would be irrigated through the canals, the release added.

