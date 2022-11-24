Water discharged for irrigation from Mettur dam increases to 15,000 cusecs

November 24, 2022 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Salem

Following increased demand from the Delta region, water discharged into the River Cauvery for irrigation from Mettur dam increased to 15,000 cusecs on Thursday.

The dam’s water level and its storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 TMC, respectively.

At 8 a.m., inflow into the dam stood at 10,400 cusecs, and by 4 p.m., it had increased to 11,107 cusecs. The amount of water discharged into the Cauvery River through the dam and powerhouse tunnel was increased to 15,000 cusecs from 10,000 cusecs.

For canal irrigation, water discharged through the east-west bank canal is maintained at 400 cusecs.

As water discharge is higher than inflow, the dam’s water level, which stood at its full capacity of 120 feet for the past 44 days, is expected to reduce soon.