Water discharge into LBP canal increased

Published - August 28, 2024 07:17 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Discharge of water from the Bhavanisagar Dam into the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal for irrigation was increased from 1,900 cusecs on Wednesday morning to 2,200 cusecs in the evening.

After water was released into the canal on August 15th, a breach was reported in a tunnel below the canal in Nallampatti village near Thingalur, in Perundurai block on August 19th, and the discharge was stopped. Officials from the Water Resources Department completed the necessary repairs to plug the breach, and water discharge into the canal resumed after three days. Initially, 500 cusecs were discharged, which was then gradually increased. Officials mentioned that the discharge would be increased to 2,300 cusecs, which is the maximum discharge for the canal.

At 4 p.m., water level in the dam stood at 97.12 feet as against the full reservoir level of 105 feet. The inflow was 967 cusecs while the total discharge was 3,150 cusecs. The storage was 26.54 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

Erode

