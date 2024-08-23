GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water discharge into LBP canal increased

Published - August 23, 2024 08:45 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Discharge of water from Bhavanisagar dam into Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal for irrigation was increased from 500 cusecs to 1,500 cusecs in Erode on Friday.

After water was released in the canal on August 15, a breach was reported in a tunnel that passes below the canal on August 19 at Nallampatti village, near Thingalur, in Perundurai block and the discharge was stopped. Officials of the Water Resources Department completed works to plug the breach and discharge of water into the canal resumed on Wednesday. Initially, 500 cusecs was discharged and that was increased to 1,100 cusecs at 8 p.m. on Thursday and to 1,500 cusecs at 8 a.m. on Friday. Officials said the discharge would be stepped up to 2,300 cusecs in the coming days.

At 4 p.m., the water level in the dam stood at 97.53 feet as against the full reservoir level of 105 feet. The inflow was 846 cusecs while the total discharge was 2,400 cusecs.

Erode

