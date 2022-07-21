Water discharge from Mettur dam reduced

With the inflow into Mettur dam being reduced, the discharge into Cauvery river was also reduced to 43,000 cusecs on Thursday evening.

At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam was reduced to 74,000 cusecs from Wednesday’s inflow of 76,905 cusecs. The water level was maintained at its full capacity of 120 feet for the sixth consecutive day. At noon, the inflow was reduced to 47,679 cusecs and at 4 p.m., the inflow was reduced further to 43,000 cusecs.

Following the reduction in the inflow, the water discharged into Cauvery river was also reduced to 43,000 cusecs from Thursday afternoon’s discharge of 46,000 cusecs. Of the 43,000 cusecs discharged, 23,000 cusecs was released via the dam and powerhouse tunnel and 20,000 cusecs was discharged via the 16-vent surplus sluices. For canal irrigation, water discharged through the East-West bank canal is maintained at 500 cusecs.