ADVERTISEMENT

Water discharge from Mettur Dam reduced

July 04, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The water discharged from Mettur Dam for delta irrigation was reduced to 10,000 cusecs on Tuesday.

The dam’s water level stood at 86.77 ft, against its full capacity of 120 ft. The storage level stood at 49.03 tmc ft, against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. The inflow into the dam reduced to 163 cusecs from Monday’s inflow of 233 cusecs. The water discharged for delta irrigation is reduced to 10,000 cusecs from 12,000 cusecs.

Officials attached to the Water Resources Department said that as the demand in delta region reduced, the discharge for irrigation was also reduced.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US