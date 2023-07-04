Water discharge from Mettur Dam reduced

July 04, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - Salem

The water discharged from Mettur Dam for delta irrigation was reduced to 10,000 cusecs on Tuesday.

The dam’s water level stood at 86.77 ft, against its full capacity of 120 ft. The storage level stood at 49.03 tmc ft, against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. The inflow into the dam reduced to 163 cusecs from Monday’s inflow of 233 cusecs. The water discharged for delta irrigation is reduced to 10,000 cusecs from 12,000 cusecs.

Officials attached to the Water Resources Department said that as the demand in delta region reduced, the discharge for irrigation was also reduced.

