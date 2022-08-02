Water discharge from Mettur dam increased 

August 02, 2022 18:44 IST

Water discharged into River Cauvery from the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 85,000 cusecs on Tuesday.

On Tuesday at 8 a.m., the water level stood at its full capacity of 120 feet for the 18th consecutive day, and the storage was 93.47 tmc ft. The inflow increased to 51,000 cusecs from Monday’s inflow of 42,000 cusecs. In the evening, the inflow increased to 76,000 cusecs.

Water discharged into River Cauvery also increased to 50,000 cusecs in the morning. At 5 p.m., the water discharge was increased to 85,000 cusecs, including 62,000 cusecs through the 16-vent surplus sluices and 23,000 cusecs through the dam and power house tunnel. The water discharge for canal irrigation increased to 500 cusecs from 300 cusecs.

The Water Resources Department officials said the inflow might increase to one lakh cusecs at any time and that the inflow would be completely discharged into the Cauvery. “So we have issued flood alert to 10 districts in the delta region,” they said.

In a release, Salem Collector S. Karmegam said that as a precautionary measure, warnings were issued to people living on the river side and in low-lying areas. People should take holy dip in River Cauvery for the Aadi Perukku festival on Wednesday in permitted places only. People should avoid coming near the river and taking selfies. Action would be taken through the police against erring people, Mr. Karmegam warned.