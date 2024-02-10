Water discharge from Mettur Dam halted

February 10, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Salem

Water discharge from Mettur dam for delta irrigation stopped on Saturday evening.

Following demands from farmers in the delta region to discharge water from the Mettur dam to save samba crops, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin ordered the opening of two TMCs of water from the dam from February 3. Initially, the water discharge stood at 6,600 cusecs (6,000 cusecs for irrigation and 600 cusecs for drinking water); later, it reduced to 5,600 cusecs; and on Friday, it reduced to 4,600 cusecs. The Chief Minister also extended the water release from Mettur Dam until Saturday.

Meanwhile, on Saturday at 6 p.m., water discharge was stopped. Officials attached to the Water Resources Department (WRD) said that, a total of 3.4 TMC of water was released from the dam from February 3 to 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, the dam’s water level stood at 66.52 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 29.78 TMC against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC. Inflow into the dam increased to 58 cusecs from Friday’s inflow of 25 cusecs. The amount of water discharged from the dam into the Cauvery for drinking water purposes stood at 1,000 cusecs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT