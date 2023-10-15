October 15, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

More than 100 students of a private women’s college in Coimbatore fell ill after consuming water provided on the campus.

Coimbatore Corporation officials collected water samples from the college on Avinashi Road to find out the type of contamination and instructed the management to clean water tanks and drinking water dispensers.

A few students developed nausea and started vomiting on Thursday evening and many more complained of similar conditions on Friday and Saturday.

Deputy Director Health Services (DDHS) P. Aruna said prophylactic treatment has been initiated following the incident.

A note issued by the Corporation’s Urban Primary Health Centre at Peelamedu on Sunday advised all students who used or consumed or handled water from the college to take doxycycline 100 mg tablet and oral rehydration solution. The note, which was issued as per instructions of the DDHS and Corporation’s City Health Officer, further advised students with complaints of vomiting, fever, diarrhoea and associated abdominal pain to report to the UPHC or nearby government hospitals.

A senior official from the college management said the college has been providing purified drinking water to students.

“We test water samples once in three months and clean tanks every month. After the incident, samples have been sent for analysis and results are awaited. We suspect that a breakage in the pipeline supplying Corporation water to the college, which happened recently during maintenance work carried out by the civic body, could have led to the contamination,” the official said.

The official added that the college will remain closed for maintenance works from October 16 to 20, which will be followed by Ayudha Puja holidays from October 21 to 24. It will reopen on October 25.

